Woman charged $5,700 for cup of coffee

DENVER, CO (KMGH) — Not a morning goes by that Lisa Angello doesn’t regret a cup of coffee she ordered on Christmas Eve.

“Every single day, I think about it,” said Angello, recalling the holiday treat. “I went to the Gaylord with an out-of-town guest so that we could go and take her children ice skating. It was a cinnamon dulce latte.”

- Advertisement -

Angello did not even stay at the hotel, but ordered the coffee from the marketplace convenience store inside.

The next Monday, she received an alert from her bank, USAA, about an insufficient funds fee.

“I have never had an insufficient funds fee before. I’m very, very careful with what money is in there, how I pay my bills,” said Angello, who at first thought her debit card must have been skimmed. “Then, I realized that $5,705.70 was the dollar amount put in twice. $5.70 and $5.70. That’s a trip to Paris cinnamon dulce latte.”

Read more here.