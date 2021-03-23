Boulder supermarket shooter ID’d as 21-year-old man

BOULDER, CO (AP) — Police have identified a 21-year-old man as the suspect in the killing of 10 people at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket.

Authorities on Tuesday also identified nine victims after previously identifying a police officer who had been killed. Authorities say the victims were men and women between the ages of 20 and 65.

The shooting Monday at the crowded supermarket sent terrorized shoppers and workers scrambling for safety and stunned a state and a nation that has grieved several mass killings.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said police engaged in a shootout with the suspect inside the supermarket and that is when Officer Eric Talley was killed.