All Brunswick Co. Schools to move to plan A, employees to receive bonus

The recommendation was approved by the board and includes the following schedule:

March 29, 2021- Remote students, who indicated they want to switch to face-to-face instruction, return on Plan B as an ‘immersion period’.

April 12, 2021- All 6-12 students, who want face-to-face instruction, return on ‘Plan A’ 5 days a week.

Schools spokesman Daniel Seamens said there will no longer be a ‘Plan B’ learning option (Hybrid) after April. Students will either be 100% face-to-face in the classroom or 100% remote learners based on their preference.

Schools will now begin confirming which learning plans students will participate in through the remainder of the year.

Additionally, Superintendent Dr. Oates recommended the first week of May be designated as BCS Employee Appreciation Week with a token of appreciation. The board approved the measure. It includes:

$1,000 bonus to certified employees

$750 bonus to classified employees (increased to $1,000 by board members)

An additional $500 teacher supplement increase(to bring the total teacher supplement this year to $1,000)

According to a Brunswick County Schools spokesman, during the March 23 Board of Education Committee Meetings, Dr. Jerry L. Oates presented his recommendations for Grades 6-12 return to 100% face-to-face instruction to board members.