Despite strong start, UNCW Baseball falls to NC State at home

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Athletics)–Despite hitting three home runs, all solo shots, UNCW dropped a 5-3 decision to visiting NC State on Tuesday at Brooks Field.

The Wolfpack improved to 5-9 with the win while the Seahawks dropped to 12-6.

Matt Suggs finished with two hits for UNCW, including his fifth home run of the season. Also homering were Kip Brandenburg and Cole Weiss . The Seahawks were held to seven hits on the night.

Luca Tresh collected two hits for the Wolfpack, who broke a 3-all tie in the seventh and added a fifth run in the eighth inning. Jose Torres and Vojtech Mensik also had two hits apiece.

Cooper King (1-0) earned the win and Chris Villaman notched the save, his first of the season.

Bryce Cota (0-1) took the loss in relief.

The Seahawks visit the College of Charleston for a three-game Colonial Athletic Association series beginning on Friday at 6 p.m.