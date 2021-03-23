Despite strong start, UNCW Baseball falls to NC State at home

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Athletics)–Despite hitting three home runs, all solo shots, UNCW dropped a 5-3 decision to visiting NC State on Tuesday at Brooks Field.
The Wolfpack improved to 5-9 with the win while the Seahawks dropped to 12-6.
Matt Suggs finished with two hits for UNCW, including his fifth home run of the season. Also homering were Kip Brandenburg and Cole Weiss. The Seahawks were held to seven hits on the night.
Luca Tresh collected two hits for the Wolfpack, who broke a 3-all tie in the seventh and added a fifth run in the eighth inning. Jose Torres and Vojtech Mensik also had two hits apiece.
Cooper King (1-0) earned the win and Chris Villaman notched the save, his first of the season.
Bryce Cota (0-1) took the loss in relief.
The Seahawks visit the College of Charleston for a three-game Colonial Athletic Association series beginning on Friday at 6 p.m.