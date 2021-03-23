Emergency boil water advisory issued for parts of Kings Grant

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — CFPUA has issued an emergency precautionary boil water advisory in the Kings Grant area effective immediately.

As of Tuesday morning, crews are responding to a water main break caused by a motorist striking a fire hydrant near the intersection of Dickens Drive and Lord Tennyson Road.

The following addresses are under a precautionary boil water advisory: the 5100 and 5200 blocks of Lord Tennyson Road; the 900, 1000, and 1100 blocks of Lord Thomas Road; all of Morris Court; all of Shakespeare Drive; all of Dickens Drive; all of Keats Place; all of Hardy Place; all of Fielding Drive; and all of Kipling Court.

Approximately 150 customers are impacted.

Periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

When under a boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption. They also may use another water source such as bottled water.

Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do not need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.

Before a boil water advisory is lifted, CFPUA lab staff test the water to ensure it is safe to drink.