WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Former UNCW men’s basketball great Devontae Cacok made a dream a reality on Tuesday night. Cacok made his first career start for the Los Angeles Lakers against the New Orleans Pelicans.

In 13 minutes, Cacok finished with four points, two rebounds, and a block. The Lakers fell to the Pelicans 128-111.

Cacok has played in eight games this season for Los Angeles. He made his NBA debut last season in the bubble for the Lakers.