Illinois city 1st in US to offer Black residents reparations

EVANSTON, IL (AP) — Evanston, Illinois, is using tax money from the sale of recreational marijuana to become the first U.S. city to make reparations available to its Black residents for past discrimination and the lingering effects of slavery.

The Chicago suburb’s City Council voted 8-1 Monday to distribute $400,000 — largely from a 3% tax the sale of marijuana — to eligible Black households.

- Advertisement -

Each qualifying household would receive $25,000 for home repairs or down payments on property.

Qualifying residents must either have lived in or been a direct descendant of a Black person who lived in Evanston between 1919 to 1969 and who suffered discrimination in housing because of city ordinances, policies or practices.