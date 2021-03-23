Murder, arson trial continues in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man accused of setting a fire that killed two people in 2014 is seeing his day in court, and that trial could soon come to a close.

Harry Davis, 30, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count of first-degree arson in connection with the Dec. 23, 2014 fire that killed an autistic and blind 14-year-old girl, Makayla Pickett, who never made it outside the home, and her great aunt, Pamela Pickett, 51, who was able to get outside but collapsed in the yard and later died.

According to previous StarNews reports, Davis was allegedly in a dispute with a Pickett family member when he set the family’s home on fire.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the state was down to its last 10-12 witnesses on Monday, with the lead detective taking the stand in the afternoon. Additional witness testimony will continue throughout the day Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

At that point that the defense can present evidence before closing arguments are made.