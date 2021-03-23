One month after deadly tornado struck Brunswick County, Red Cross continues to help

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —Disaster relief response teams are still offering their services to those impacted by the deadly EF-3 tornado that touched down in Brunswick County, more than a month ago.

The storm killed three people, and damaged homes in the Ocean Ridge Plantation community, and across Highway 17 on Old Shallotte Road, and Bliss Road.

Local Red Cross executive director, James Jarvis says the organization is working on 13 cases for those impacted by the tornado.

“Our main focus of efforts, over the past 30 days is we are still in contact with a few of the families, especially those that lost loved ones. Making sure that our disaster mental health volunteers keep tabs on them and seeing if there’s anything we can do, by way of referring them to other potential resources,” said Jarvis.

So far, the Red Cross of the Cape Fear Area has assisted 50 people with replacing their medical equipment and medications. They’re also connecting storm victims with outside resources like local churches, and non-profits.