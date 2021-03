NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is a two-year-old domestic short hair cat.

New Hanover County Animal Services Supervisor Stephen Watson says his name is Ash. He is described to be a very loving and laid back.

- Advertisement -

If you’re interested in meeting him or any other rescued animals you’ll need to call the New Hanover County Animals Services in advance to set up an appointment.

The adoption fee is $70 for county residents.

The animal shelter is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington.