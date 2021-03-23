Seafood Barn in Holden Beach closes after more than four decades

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County staple is closing up shop after more than 40 years in business.

The Seafood Barn in Holden Beach will not reopen for the 2021 season, as the owners prepare for retirement.

“It’s very bittersweet,” said owner Heidi Hearrell. “It’s been a hard decision for me, it really has.”

Hearrell’s father Cletis spent about a year building the barn on the family’s property starting in 1977, opening the restaurant in 1978.

“That was where my house was at, and I grew up there,” she said, pointing to a building next to the restaurant which currently houses a surf shop. “And this was built in my front yard.”

Hearrell took over the restaurant for her parents in 1984. She and her husband Cliff say after several decades, they’re ready for some down time.

“The restaurant business is very time consuming,” Cliff Hearrell said. “Being seasonal, the summers are pretty much shot, the weekends were shot. It’s kind of time to enjoy those simple things that most people took for granted.”

The Hearrells are retiring and leasing out the space. They and many of their long time employees gathered Tuesday to take a photo in front of the Seafood Barn sign before it is taken down.

“Don’t get me started,” said Tammy Pickard, who started working at the restaurant in 1990. “It’s sad, because 30 years of my life, that’s over half of my life that I’ve been right here with them.”

“And we’re all family,” Heidi Hearrell added. “That’s the thing, we’ve all been family here.”

When the unmistakable barn on Holden Beach road opens for the 2021 season, it’ll have a new name and new management. The Hearrells say although it’s bittersweet, they’re excited for what’s to come.

“We’re excited to see what it’s going to be, they’ve got a lot of good plans coming,” Heidi Hearrell said. “I’m looking forward to just coming in there and sitting down and eating as a customer and not to have to worry about anything while I’m in there.”

The Hearrells add that they’re grateful for all of their loyal customers and employees over the years. No word yet on when the new restaurant will open, or what it will be called.