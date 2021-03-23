Wallet lost in the 1950s found, returned to owner nearly 70 years later

POQUOSON, VA (WTKR) — A wallet lost at a Virginia high school the 1950s has been found and reunited with its owner.

Ester French, now 85, could not believe it when she heard a wallet that belonged to her nearly 70 years ago had been found in relatively good condition.

“It was absolutely shocking when I learned about it. Just very surprising, but interesting,” she said to WTKR.

French said she actually remembers when she lost the wallet; she was around 16-17 at the time.

“There was a ledge (in the gym) that I had placed my wallet on, and when I went to get it, it wasn’t there, but there was a hole – opening behind that ledge – and so my wallet apparently had fallen down and gone beneath the school, and there was nothing to do about it,” she said.

