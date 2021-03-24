Area democrats call for gun reform; disapprove Rep. Rouzer’s vote against police reform bill

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Democrats in the Cape Fear are expressing disapproval of Congressman David Rouzer’s vote against a police reform bill and are calling for gun reform following recent violent attacks.

Sonya Bennetone, the chair of the 7th Congressional District Democratic Party, led a discussion on Wednesday announcing the group stands with President Joe Biden in demanding gun reform.

“This is not a partisan issue, this is an American issue and it’s time for us to dwell on what unites us, rather than what divides us and to come together for a better America for all and demand gun reform,” Bennetone said.

Calling the crimes in Georgia and Colorado crimes against humanity, Bennetone explains they aren’t calling for everyone’s guns to be taken away.

“There’s no excuse really for any citizen to have a military weapon. You can protect your home with a .45,” she said.

The group also addressed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. A second version of the bill passed the House earlier this month, after a previous version stalled in the Senate last summer. Congressman Rouzer voted against the bill.

Rouzer shared the following statement: