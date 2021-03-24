City of Wilmington virtually hosting annual benefit concert this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington will host a virtual charity concert on Saturday.

The annual “Dead of Winter” concert benefitting the United Way and Kids Making It organized by the city’s employee-run United Way campaign had to be postponed until the spring because of COVID-19.

Beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday, the concert featuring The Possums will be professionally live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page and the city television channel 8. It will be emceed by Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo and Tony McEwen, assistant to the city manager for legislative affairs and United Way board member.

Additionally, several breweries will be simulcasting the event and donating a portion of their proceeds to the charities during the event. Breweries involved include Hi-Wire Brewing, Waterman’s Brewing, Panacea Brewing, and more than will be announced soon. Several breweries will have live entertainment before and after the virtual event.

Fans will be able to dedicate a Grateful Dead song for a donation.