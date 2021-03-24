Man with outstanding warrants out of Carolina Beach killed

CHARLOTTE (WSOC) — Dozens of law enforcement officers and agents are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday morning at a gas station in east Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood neighborhood.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said 32-year-old Frankie Jennings was killed in the shooting. His birthday was Tuesday.

According to sources, federal Marshals with the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force were trying to arrest Jennings who was wanted on several felony warrants out of the Carolina Beach area when the shooting happened.

Jennings was reportedly wanted for assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm.

