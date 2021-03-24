NC court to decide if voter defamation lawsuit can proceed

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A North Carolina appeals court will soon decide whether a libel complaint can proceed to trial over false accusations representatives of former Gov. Pat McCrory made in 2016 alleging several residents had unlawfully voted.

The lawsuit accuses McCrory’s supporters of participating in a “civil conspiracy” that harmed voters’ reputations. Damages exceeding $25,000 are being sought as a result.

A ruling is expected in the coming months.

A successful lawsuit could provide a pathway for lawmakers and their supporters to be penalized for making inaccurate voter fraud claims in future elections.