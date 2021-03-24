New Hanover boys soccer dominates in Final Four, advances to the State Championship

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The New Hanover boys soccer team kept their historic season alive on Tuesday night. The Wildcats took down Southern Alamance 3-0 in the NCHSAA Class 3A Final Four to advance to the State Championship game.

New Hanover got the scoring started early, as Aidan Payne struck gold in the 7th minute on a beautiful strike to put the Wildcats up 1-0.

- Advertisement -

The score would remain the same headed into the second half. That’s when the connection of Payne and Charlie Letson came to life once again. Letson buried a cross with 32:14 left in the match to add to the Wildcat lead. Payne would add another goal in the final 10 minutes to secure the 3-0 win for New Hanover.

The Wildcats will take on (15-1-1) Weddington for the Class 3A State title. It’s the first time New Hanover will play in a championship game since the 2008 season.