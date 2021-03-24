Numerous NC black bears losing limbs; how groups are working to prevent illegal trappings

There is a growing concern in the mountains over the safety of bears as the number of reported 3-legged bears grows. Private groups are now forming to investigate bear poaching and illegal activity to harm bears.

“I enjoy watching them,” said Col. Scotty Morgan talking about bears roaming through his Buncombe County yard.

Morgan says the bears are just a part of living in the mountains. “The bears live a hard life. They’re mischievous, they are really a lot like people,” said Morgan.

When he speaks of a hard life, Colonel Morgan knows what he is talking about. He was a prisoner of war in North Vietnam and knows what it is like to be locked up in shackles.

Now he is concerned that traps are hurting the local bear population. “That’s a shame. They are illegal to use, but they sell them,” Col. Morgan said of the sales of bear traps.