Power of the Purse helping teenagers in the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Health Access for Teens of Coastal Horizons is an organization dedicated to making sure young people in the Cape Fear have access to health services.

To help fund it’s goal it is holding a virtual Power of the Purse fundraiser. Designer purses, experiences, and items for men, women and children are up for auction until March 25 at 7:15pm. The selection of items includes a raffle for a Louis Vuitton purse valued at more than $1500.

“We have a variety of auction items at price points for everyone,” said Development Director Elizabeth Redenbaugh.

Redenbaugh also says WHAT can be found at 18 locations across New Hanover County including all four high schools. They serve children and young adults up to 24 years old. Since July, 2020 WHAT has served more than 1,900 children.

