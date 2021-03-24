Surf City offering non-resident parking passes

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Surf City’s first ever paid parking season begins next month, and now non-residents have a chance to buy a parking pass.

Passes are 250 dollars, valid April 1 through October 15 of this year.

According to a Facebook post from the town, decals are non-transferable.

If you are a senior citizen, member of the military, or ETJ resident, you are eligible for a 10 percent discount.

According to Town Manager, Kyle Breuer, visitors can go online now or register in person at the town’s parking office starting Friday.

“If you’re somebody that comes to the beach and stays all day at the beach, then it might be economical for you to purchase that season pass,” Breuer explained. “So, really you just have to look at what makes more sense for you as an individual and what you utilize the beach for.”

Those without a parking permit will have to pay three dollars per hour or twenty dollars a day to visit the town.

Both those with and without parking permits will have to park in spaces designated for paid parking.