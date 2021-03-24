Topsail Lacrosse drops tightly contested Final Four game to East Chapel Hill

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY)–The Topsail boys lacrosse team fell behind 4-0 early in the first quarter on Wednesday night, but the Pirates battled back to regain the 8-7 lead in the third quarter. The comeback effort fell just short down the stretch for Topsail as they fell to East Chapel Hill in the NCHSAA East Final, 13-11.

Sophomore Ronan McGuire led the Pirates offensively in the loss finishing with four goals.

“We start seven freshman and sophomores on our roster, we’ve only got four seniors,” says Topsail Head Coach Jamie Sliwa. It was going to be a tough year, we knew that from the very beginning. We had a freshman goalie step up and play the first half of the season for us, lost one of our defenseman at the beginning, but these guys just showed so much heart this year. They completely gutted it out all the way to the final horn there at the end of the game.”

The Pirates end their 2021 season with a (7-6) record. East Chapel Hill will take on Marvin Ridge Saturday in the Class 1A/2A/3A State Title game.