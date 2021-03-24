Two dogs killed during house fire in Oak Island

OAK ISALND, NC (WWAY) — Fire officials say two dogs died during a fire Wednesday morning in Oak Island.

The Oak Island Fire Department was dispatched around 6:30 a.m. to a home on fire in the 100-block NW 21st Street.

The fire was under control shortly after 7 a.m. The house sustained major damage and a nearby home had some heat damage to its exterior.

Everyone was able to get out safely expect for the two dogs.

The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the residents and OKI Fire has been working with local organizations to coordinate more help.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but official don’t believe it was suspicious.

The St. James Fire Department and Sunny Point Fire-Rescue both responded in mutual aid to assist Oak Island Fire Department on scene. Additionally, the Oak Island Police Department, Brunswick County EMS, Oak Island Public Utilities and Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation were also on scene to assist.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family.