CHAPEL HILL, (WWAY)–There will be changes to the roster next year for head coach Roy Williams and the North Carolina Tar Heels men’s basketball team. Today, Winterville native Day’Ron Sharpe announced he’s declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft.

This season the freshman forward averaged 9.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game for UNCW.

- Advertisement -

Sharpe becomes the second Tar Heel to announce their departure this week. Fellow big man Walker Kessler says he plans to transfer from the school.