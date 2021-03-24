Wilmington firefighters help vaccinate homebound residents and seniors

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Members of the Wilmington Fire Department have taken on the task of administering COVID-19 vaccines in the city, thanks to a partnership with the New Hanover County Health Department, emergency services, and the county fire department.

The COVID-19 Strike Team started vaccinating homebound residents and seniors in February, after receiving training to provide the at-home service. So far, they’ve given shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine to nearly 160 seniors. One Wilmington firefighter describes the reaction he gets from patients.

“I think the biggest thing we see is relief, joy, but mostly relief that they feel that there is a light at the end of this dark tunnel,” said Daniel Garay, WFD Master Firefighter.

During their visits to patient’s homes, the team also checks the home for possible safety or fire hazards, adding smoke detector alarms if they’re needed.