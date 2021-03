5-year-old, father go missing while fishing on the Neuse River

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) — A 5-year-old boy and his father are missing after a fishing outing turned tragic in Wayne County.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Department said the father and son were fishing on the Neuse River at the Goldsboro Boating Access Area off Highway 117 when the boy fell off the dock.

The father immediately jumped in after his son.

Several boats in the area along with Wayne County search crews spent Wednesday evening trying to locate the pair.

Unfortunately darkness and fog forced officials to suspend the search before the boy or his father were found.

