Can I take painkillers before or after a COVID-19 vaccine?

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Health experts advise against taking painkillers before getting a COVID-19 vaccine, but say they’re OK to use afterward if symptom relief is needed and your doctor agrees.

Evidence on pain medicines and coronavirus vaccines is very limited.

- Advertisement -

Some research suggests some medicines might curb the very immune system response the vaccine is trying to generate.

Arm soreness, fever and aches are signs the body is mounting a defense against the virus.

Check with your doctor about painkiller use after a shot.

Acetaminophen, or Tylenol, might be safer than some other types of pain medicines in this situation.