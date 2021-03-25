Driver and passenger accused of running over man on dirt bike in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people face charges after a man was hit while riding a dirt bike in Brunswick County.

It happened Saturday afternoon on a private dirt road in a wooded area off Malmo Loop Road.

The NC Highway Patrol said Colby Hester was on a dirt bike when he was rear-ended by a pickup truck and run over.

Hester had to be airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

According to a 911 caller, a group of friends were riding dirt bikes when men in a truck began following them. The caller said one of the men held a gun out of the window.

“You’ve got guns held on you?” the dispatcher asked.

“We’ve had guns held on us, we were running away…they stopped once we got ran over,” the caller said.

“How many people have guns on you?”

“It was an older gentleman and his son,” the caller said.

“We were riding dirt bikes and the truck was directly behind us and he hit… so the truck ran him over,” the caller said. “The truck was going about 60 mph when it ran him over. We were running as fast as we could.”

Later in the nearly 15 minutes call, the caller mentioned they could be trespassing.

“We’re trespassing by riding dirt bikes, but this is totally uncalled for,” the caller said.

“You were trespassing, you went on their property and you weren’t aware?” the dispatcher asked.

“I’m on the game land ma’am, I believe. This might be their property.”

According to arrest warrants, Roger Marshall, 69, and James Varner, 30, of Wilmington are charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Marshall is the alleged driver of the truck.

Varner, the passenger, is also accused of pointing a gun at both the victim and another man at the scene.

Varner was arrested this morning in New Hanover County. He posted a $15,000 bond.

Marshall is in the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.