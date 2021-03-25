Fire victim welcomed home by first responders year after blaze in Southport

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A Southport woman has returned home a year after a fire broke out, causing major damage to her house and leaving her with severe burns.

The Southport Fire Department says a little over a year ago crews responded to Jenny Rabon’s home for a reported fire.

“Arriving units found her home 60% involved with smoke and fire showing,” the department wrote on Facebook. “Mrs. Rabon was next door with severe burns, transported to NHRMC then to the Jaycee Burn Center. After 4 hours at the scene, the fire was controlled and order brought to a very dangerous call.”

Her home is fully restored along with her health.

On Thursday, Southport Police Chief Todd Coring gave a police escort to her house and she walked into her home along with many of the first responders who answered her call for help.

“This was a celebration we were honored to be part of. We too often see people in their worst hour and today we saw the best of a very bad situation,” the department wrote.