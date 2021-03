WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools says it will no longer perform daily temperature checks of students entering buildings.

The district says it’s modifying the screening process based on guidance from the CDC and state.

Screenings at school entry will now feature a worker asking each student if they’ve had any COVID-19 diagnosis or exposure.

The district plans to start full-time in-person learning for all students on April 12.