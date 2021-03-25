New services for children now offered at NHRMC

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Children who need advanced wound care can now get specialized treatment at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center Wound Care Clinic in Wilmington.

NHRMC, which is now a part of Novant Health, expanded the service to children and teens because there are no other wound clinics in the region that accept patients under 18, said Candice Curtin, RN, director of the Wound Care Clinic.

- Advertisement -

The clinic is accepting pediatric patients of all ages, from birth up, and treats “every wound type,” Curtin said, including trauma wounds, non-healing surgical wounds, pressure injuries, burns, and post-radiation injuries.

Patients don’t need a referral to be seen in the clinic.

“Being able to see pediatric patients at the wound clinic now ensures that all patients in our community will have access to advanced wound care, which helps ensure they achieve optimal healing outcomes and get back to a healthier life faster,” Dr. Mark Versnick, medical director of the Wound Care Clinic, said.

The clinic treated a total of 920 wounds in 2020 and was recognized by RestorixHealth for its 21-day heal rate, which is below the national benchmark of 32 days to heal a wound.

For more information, visit here.