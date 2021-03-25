Organizers plan for annual White Lake Water Festival in late spring

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Elizabethtown – White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce says they are busy planning for the 42nd Annual White Lake Water Festival later this spring.

The events are set to take place on Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 22.

- Advertisement -

“We are proceeding with caution and hoping that COVID restrictions are loosened up quite a bit more by mid-May,” the Chamber Executive Director Terri Dennison said. “We will be asking everyone to respect social distancing guidelines and to wear a mask throughout the festivities.”

Several things are impacting changes to the festival including COVID restrictions and renovations to the Goldston’s Beach area.

“The Goldston’s Beach is actually going to have more room to space out vendors and entertainment,” Dennison said. “We have discussed many options for the parade and decided to keep its traditional route with line-up at Camp Clearwater and procession down White Lake Drive. We will proceed with planning and hope not to have to make a decision to cancel if the restrictions are not lifted.”

Friday’s Classic Cruise In to Goldston’s Beach and the Car Show at Lake Church on Saturday are being organized by Cameron Magill of Lake Church.

Music on the main stage will take place Friday night from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. and on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Dennison reminds businesses, individuals, and organizations that they can participate in the Water Festival by sponsoring the event, entering the parade, and or displaying at the craft and vendor area on Saturday afternoon. Information and forms can be found here.