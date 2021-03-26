Cape Lookout Lighthouse closed for two years to do repairs

HARKERS ISLAND, NC (AP) — The Cape Lookout Lighthouse in North Carolina will be closed for two years while repairs are made to the iconic structure. The National Park Service announced the closing Friday.

The 163-foot tall lighthouse at Cape Lookout National Seashore was built between 1857 and 1859.

It has undergone numerous repairs and upgrades over the years. During an inspection in February, engineers discovered serious safety concerns.

A major renovation is scheduled to begin this fall or winter to address the safety issues and other needed repairs.

The renovations are expected to take two years.