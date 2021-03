COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Another COVID-19 vaccination clinic is set to happen in Columbus County next week.

A vaccine clinic, sponsored by StarMed, will be held at the Riegelwood Community Park, located at 142 Waccamaw Road in Riegelwood.

It will take place on March 31 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The health department says the Pfizer vaccine will be available for anyone 16 years or older.

You can register by calling (980) 445-9818.