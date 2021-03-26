Hot mic catches Southwest pilot’s expletive-filled rant against San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (KGO) — A Southwest Airlines pilot was caught on a hot mic making an expletive-filled rant against the San Francisco Bay Area.

The unidentified pilot was heard on a radio frequency at Mineta San Jose Airport (SJC) as the flight taxied for departure.

Here’s part of what he said:

“F**k this place, goddamn liberal f***s. Like eight guns out here somewhere as it is. F*****g weirdos, probably driving around in F*****g Hyundais, F*****g roads and s**t that go slow as f**k.”

While his tirade wasn’t broadcast to passengers, travelers say the audio is concerning.

Judina Trade returned to the Bay Area on Thursday, traveling through SJC.

Trade told ABC7 News, “I think it’s a good thing that the aircraft did not hear that because I would be very scared to hear a pilot saying that. Especially with everything that’s been going on.”

Southern California resident, Shane Forker told ABC7 News, “I think I’d maybe be worried that he was drunk, or out of his mind, maybe.”

