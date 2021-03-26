NC police department looking to identify runner accused in attacks on greenway

CARY, NC (WTVD) — Cary Police Department wants to talk to the man seen in a photo taken on a greenway Wednesday morning.

Two people came forward accusing that man of verbally and physically assaulting them, in what could be a racially motivated attack.

It happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday on the White Oak Creek Greenway.

Morteza Mirdamadi, an Iranian man who has lived in Cary for more than 20 years, was chatting with a friend on the phone in his native language, Farsi. Mirdamadi said the jogger came across the path and threw a punch at him.

“He tried to punch my face, I remember, because I see his hand and I turn my face like that and because I hold the phone, I drop the phone,” said Morteza Mirdamadi.

When he bent over to pick up his phone, the jogger threw a water bottle at him. That’s when Mirdamadi threatened to call the cops. In response, Mirdamadi said the jogger spit at him and ran off.

