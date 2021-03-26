Police: Two charged after 5-month-old baby tests positive for weed

North Myrtle Beach police are investigating reports of a child abuse situation, according to a police report from the Dept. of Public Safety.

Police met a representative with the Dept. of Social Services (DSS), who said they had received a complaint on March 2 about the use of narcotics in the presence of a baby, according to the report.

The report said on March 4, Kalley Elias and Andrew Torsiello, provided urine and hair samples during an investigation to be tested for the presence of narcotics. A 5-month-old baby was also tested through a hair sample.

