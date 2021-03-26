Prom closet offers free formal dress for Brunswick County teens

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — High schoolers were left without a prom last year. However, it appears things will go as planned this year. To get ready for it, young ladies will have a chance to get a free dress and more at an event next week.

Brunswick County Schools says their annual Prom Closet will take place on March 31 at South Brunswick High School.

The event is for young ladies in need of a prom/formal dress, shoes, and accessories.

It’ll be held in the choir room at SBHS on Wednesday from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Masks are required and there’s a limit of eight people in the room at a time.

The district says the Prom Closet is the result of a generous school community who donates all the items so that the students can enjoy free of charge each year.

BCS says all the proms will be following the COVID-19 guidance from the state.