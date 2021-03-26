Smokies offering Storybook Trail for families this spring

GATLINBURG, TN (AP) — A trail in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will be lined with pages from children’s storybooks this spring.

Beginning April 3, families can walk the Storybook Trail of the Smokies to see a story unfold. In the process, children will learn about things they are seeing around them in nature. The event will take place on the one-mile Cosby Nature Trail near Cosby Campground over an eight-week period.

The trial will feature four books published by Great Smoky Mountains Association.

They can be purchased at smokiesinformation.org. More information is available here.