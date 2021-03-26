SpaceX internet service pilot program could help students in rural NC

A new pilot program being tested in three counties could change that.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to test a new technology, and to get students in rural areas who don’t have internet service now,” said Jeff Sural, the Director of the Broadband Infrastructure Office for North Carolina.

His title is a fancy way of saying he’s tasked with bringing internet service to every citizen of the state. His job exists because more than 20 years after internet service became common for many of us, there are still many North Carolinians who don’t live near the wiring that provides it.

“Some people have to actually leave their home to go find internet connectivity,” Sural said.

During the pandemic the NC Department of Information Technology (DIT), where Sural works, along with other agencies have gone to great lengths to provide that connectivity.