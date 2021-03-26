Thalian Association discovers unused $3,000 donation

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A quick internet search led to a shocking discovery for Thalian Association.

Back in December, staff members checked the website NC Cash to see if they were eligible for any unclaimed funds. They found 3,000 unclaimed dollars donated to Thalian back in 2002 by Bristol, Myers, and Squibb Oncology.

The check was made out to Thalian from Christine Tatum, the oncology’s then district sales manager. After tracking Tatum down, the theatre association is now awaiting a 3,000 dollar check that should arrive any day now.

Executive director, Susan Habas says the entire company is grateful.

“She was thrilled to help us. And really, this couldn’t come at a better time. It was like, oh gosh, we getting $3000 now?”

That money will help with the general operating expense, pay staff, and fund the youth theater’s upcoming Midsummer Night’s Dream.