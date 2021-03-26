UNCW will have in-person and virtual ceremonies for May commencement

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The University of North Carolina Wilmington says it will offer a hybrid of virtual and in-person ceremonies for May commencement.

The university will hold multiple in-person ceremonies on May 7 and 8 in Trask Coliseum for the Class of 2021, as well as a virtual ceremony for graduating students who prefer that option.

Although the university initially announced a virtual May commencement, the university says improving conditions and the rollout of vaccines have made it possible to consider modified in-person ceremonies.

“We value the feedback we received through a survey of the Class of 2021, which helped shape plans for the upcoming ceremonies,” UNCW wrote in a release on Friday.

Graduates who attend an in-person ceremony will receive one guest ticket for their chosen ceremony. Seating will be assigned, and graduates will sit with their guests. COVID-19 health and safety protocols will be in effect for the in-person ceremonies, including social distancing and required face coverings. Trask will be sanitized between ceremonies.

All graduates will be recognized individually, regardless of whether they choose virtual or in-person attendance. All ceremonies will be livestreamed and fully closed-captioned for remote viewing.

All departmental celebrations will be virtual.

Graduating students should watch their campus email inboxes for a unique link that will take them to a commencement registration site. Graduates will be able to RSVP for a ceremony, update their graduate slide with a photo of their choice and provide phonetic information for the reading of their names.

Graduates can order regalia, sign up to receive a commencement box and schedule on-campus graduate photo sessions leading up to commencement day. More information is available on the commencement website.