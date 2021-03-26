Warrant: Man accused of killing father stole $130K from parents’ bank account

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man accused of killing his father is now facing more charges.

In November, 45-year-old Flynn Gruidl was arrested and charged with first degree murder after his father was found beaten to death at a home on Caribe Court.

Gruidl is now charged with obtaining property by false pretenses and exploitation of disabled or elderly adult.

According to the arrest warrants, Gruidl transferred more than $130,000 from his parents’ account to a joint account he shared with his mother last summer. He reportedly then spent the money.

Gruidl remains in jail under a $2 million bond.