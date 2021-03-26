Wilmington dietitian collaborates on tasty Children’s Museum exhibit

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – – When the Children’s Museum of Wilmington decided to create an interactive nutrition exhibit for kids, they didn’t have to look far for a willing collaborator with lots of experience. Registered dietitian Callan Wall has worked with New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s Cardiac Rehabilitation Center for years, and also runs her own nutrition consulting business. She wanted to make nutrition fun for kids, so she came up with a color-coded system even the youngest learners could understand.

“After seeing the space I thought it would be a more relatable concept to incorporate a stoplight for promoting healthy eating for kids… a green, yellow red concept, ” she said.

- Advertisement -

Wall wants children to understand the importance of food as fuel for the body. “By eating a variety of healthy foods from each food group daily, we can stay energized, help our bodies move, and feel good, ” she explains. Known as an “anti-diet” dietitian, Wall educates children and adults about making peace with food through mindful eating at www.foodsforthoughtnutrition.com .

The new exhibit opens Friday, March 26 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 at the Children’s Museum of Wilmington, located at 116 Orange Street. Tickets are available at www.playwilmington.org.