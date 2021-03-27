CFPUA stops sewer overflow caused by blockage

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — On Friday, Mar. 26, CFPUA crews stopped a sanitary sewer overflow (SSO) near the intersection of South 17th Street and Shipyard Boulevard.

CFPUA crews responded to an SSO reported in the 2700 block of South 17th Street at 1:40 p.m.. Crews located a sewer main blockage and cleared the blockage by 2:21 p.m.

During the SSO, approximately 1,230 gallons of untreated wastewater reached a nearby storm drain.

At the time of the spill there was stormwater in the storm drain, but crews were able to recover approximately 1,000 gallons from the storm drain during cleanup operations.

Staff has alerted the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.

Make sure to properly dispose of fats, oils, and grease in the garbage, and to never flush products other than toilet paper.

When introduced to wastewater systems, these materials can create blockages that lead to sewer spills.