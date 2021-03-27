Howard Schnellenberger, 87, Miami, Louisville coach, dies

MIAMI (AP) — Howard Schnellenberger is being remembered for reviving football at Miami and Louisville and starting the program at Florida Atlantic during a coaching career that spanned a half century.

Schnellenberger, 87, died Saturday in South Florida.

He had a career record below .500, but when it came to building, he was a winner.

He led the Miami Hurricanes to the first of their five national championships in 1983, and coached Louisville to a Fiesta Bowl win over Alabama to cap the 1990 season.

As an assistant at Alabama, he recruited Joe Namath.