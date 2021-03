NCDHHS pilots home COVID-19 testing program

RALEIGH, N.C. (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with Labcorp, is piloting a program to provide 35,000 no-cost, home test collection kits to North Carolinians receiving Food and Nutrition Services or are disabled and experiencing barriers to getting tested.

Eligible North Carolina residents can request a Pixel by Labcorp™ COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit be shipped overnight directly to their homes.

The test kit includes test supplies (nasal swab, sample container, etc.), detailed instructions and prepaid specimen return shipping materials to make mailing samples back to Labcorp for testing easy and convenient.

Results are typically reported back to the individual within 24 to 48 hours from the time the specimen is received at the lab.

Once processed by Labcorp, test results are accessed by the customer via the Pixel by Labcorp website.

The program’s initial pilot is designed to provide testing resources to individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 or who may have been exposed and are members of the following eligible populations:

Beneficiaries of North Carolina Food and Nutrition Services (formerly called the Food Stamp Program), who may have difficulty accessing existing state-funded testing sites and resources

Persons with disabilities such as cognitive/intellectual, physical and sensory, substance abuse, mental health and other disabilities that impact their ability to access COVID-19 testing sites

Visit www.pixel.labcorp.com/nc to learn more about eligibility, see frequently asked questions, and request and receive a test kit through the pilot program.