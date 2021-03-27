Renters continue to be kicked to the curb despite eviction moratorium

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — It’s the harsh reality of the COVID pandemic. Despite a CDC moratorium on evictions in place until March 31, Triangle families are still being kicked out of the place they called home.

“I just want people to know that during this pandemic the court system, NC is failing us; it’s sad,” said Tmeka Thorpe after being evicted from the Raleigh home she rented.

She said she was paid up to date on her rent, but her landlord chose not to renew her lease.

“I provided her with the CDC declaration form, and the courts ruled against me. I appealed…showing that I was a covered person, showing that this home was also considered a covered property, but I was still removed from the home with my judgment.”

