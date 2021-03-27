South Carolina pharmacies ran out of Johnson and Johnson vaccine two weeks ago

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) — On Thursday, we told you people in South Carolina are not going back to get their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer.

We are told people prefer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine because it is a one-and-done deal, but on Friday, our vaccine team learned local pharmacies just cannot keep up with the demand.

The struggle is not with too many people coming in to get a vaccine. It is the supply from the Department of Health and Environmental. It is all in the numbers.

South Carolina went from a big shipment of Johnson and Johnson to barely getting an eighth of the first week’s shipment. It is caused struggles for local pharmacies trying to get their communities vaccinated.

”It is so overwhelming,” says Redec Pharamacy owner Dr. Hewis Bartels.

The Redec pharmacy door’s windchimes and phones have been ringing with people coming in and calling to find out about the COVID-19 vaccine, but Bartels does not have any.

