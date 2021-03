SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WWAY) — The City of Southport has issued a warning about a scam advertising an event in July.

“Please be aware that there is a BOGUS POST going around about a ‘Spring Craft Vendor Fair’ in July on the Southport Waterfront,” officials warned on the city’s Facebook page.

“THIS IS A SCAM,” they continued. “Please do not give them any personal information or money!”

The City of Southport said that they would never ask for personal or financial information in a situation like this.