DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) — A North Carolina dog is settling into his new forever home — after getting attention for his shoplifting.

He’s about a year old and named Sisu. Instead of a cat burglar, he’s earned the title of dog burglar.

- Advertisement -

He repeatedly broke into a Dollar General in Duplin County — and stole a purple unicorn.

The store eventually called animal services, and the responding officer decided to buy the toy for him.

Read more here.